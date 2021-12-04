S. Sudan commemorates International day of persons with Disabilities.

By Lodu William Odiya.

The Republic of South Sudan yesterday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This was in a bid to focus on issues that affects persons with disabilities, to reaffirm and to draw the attention to the rights of persons who live with disabilities in the country.

The commemoration was under the theme ‘Leadership and Participation of Persons with Disabilities towards an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable post-Covid-19 world’ organized by International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC), Zain telecom network, light for the world and many other organizations.

Speaking during the ceremony, the National Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Aya Benjamin Warrile said that the day is a day which offers a platform for strategic reflection, advocacy, and policy measures to promote the rights of persons with disabilities.

Warrile said that it was of specific significance for person with disability of this nation to affirm the social role in achieving an inclusive growth, structural transformation and development of the country.

She said that Accessibility is one of the core area in the national disability and inclusiveness policy of south Sudan.

“Persons with disabilities faced difficulties in accessing education, Health and sports facilities, place of work, elections and other physical infrastructure as well as productive resources”, said Warrile.

Warrile urged the Non-government organizations (NGO’s) to continue giving supports to the persons with disabilities.

She revealed that her ministry is in collaboration with the Ministry of education to ensure that all persons with disability access quality education in the country.

Warrile added that it was great for them to commemorate the day and shared the challenges encountered during the course of their work and to come out with strategies that will at least promote the right of persons with disabilities.