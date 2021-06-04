S. Sudan-China to hold trade cooperation workshop

By Bullen Bala Alexander

South Sudan and China is set to hold trade cooperation workshop on promoting the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Establishment of China-South Sudan Diplomatic Relations.

Hua Ning, China Ambassador to South Sudan revealed this after his meeting with National Chamber of Commerce on how they could promote Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) in the country.

“The workshop aims at establishing an exchange platform between Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province and Business Chamber of South Sudan in a bid to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises and to promote local economic and trade cooperation,” Amb. Ning said.

Ambassador Ning said that the event would lead to the introduction of Yiwu’s policies and measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises and Yiwu market’s deve1opment experience.

“Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in South Sudan as well as Yiwu City of Zhejiang Province will hold Zhejiang (Yiwu) on promoting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises soon.”

He added that it would be online video meeting via Tencent VooV meeting and dates, venues and time would be announced.

Meanwhile, Salwa Bakony Monytuel the second Deputy South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (SSNCCIA) welcomed the move by the Chinese embassy to support the trade cooperation between two countries.

“China has been our long-time friend and they have been supporting us in different developmental projects, so this time they have identified that there is need to boost trade between china and South Sudan,

“ South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, we welcome it and we encourage the cooperation to continue in future,” Monytuel added.