S. Sudan, China launches phase two technical cooperation

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of General Education & Instruction together with China government on Monday launched the China-aided Phase II Technical Cooperation Project of Education in South Sudan with the aim to comprehensively improve the education environment in South Sudan and help it builds a comprehensive development system for modern education.

The main deliverables of the project include: the compilation and printing of primary school textbooks for the Subjects of English, Mathematics and Science, the Printing of Secondary Textbooks, the capacity building of teachers and educational management personnel, development and supply of textbook usage evaluation system, supply of teaching equipment and carrying out Chinese Language and Cultural exchange programs.

At the request of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, the Chinese Government agreed to assist for the implementation of the China-Aided Phase II Technical Cooperation Project of Education in South Sudan. The project is going to be carried out by the Shanghai Educational Publishing House, a leading educational press from China.

Since its establishment in 1958, the Publishing House has taken “serve education, enlighten wisdom, spread culture and educate people” as its mission, and has delivered a great number of outstanding services for school education, social study, educational capacity building, etc.

The Shanghai Educational Publishing House with the supervision and assistance with the Agency of International Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Commerce of China and the Economic and Commercial Counsellor’s Office, Chinese Embassy to South Sudan, has already dispatched an engagement team to Juba, South Sudan and the team has been coordinating the understanding and communication with the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, Republic of South Sudan, for the initiation and implementation of the Project.

The project is going to benefit millions of school pupils in the General Education Sector who have been struggling without textbooks across the country.

The three-year China-aided education program seeks to strengthen South Sudan’s education sector through capacity building for education officials and printing of textbooks for use in schools.

The Chinese Educational Publishing House has already organized a team of experts with the highest level in China to compile textbooks of primary-school English, Mathematics and Science for South Sudan.

In addition, the engagement team has also started the Chinese Language Programs after renovating the facilities of the Chinese Language Learning Center with the full commitment and assistance from the Ministry of General Education and Instruction of South Sudan.

The official launching was attended by Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, Vice President for Service Cluster, Awut Deng Acuil, Minister of General Education and Instruction, among other National Ministers and senior government officials present at the event.

Ambassador, Chinese Embassy in South Sudan and Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Chinese Embassy in South Sudan and other officials from the embassy are also present.

The Vice President, on behalf of the government of South Sudan, applauded China’s support to the country’s education sector, and emphasized with the government’s concern and determination to invest in education sector to pave ways for better future.

The president of the Chinese service provider, Mr. Miao Hongcai, has through virtual connection sent his commitment for the implementation of the Program, as well as his passion and willingness to add more contribution for the innovation and modernization of the educational sector in South Sudan.

The Chinese Ambassador Hua Ning also added that the importance of education in the development of the nation in the sense that talents are critical in all developing agendas. He extended that the Chinese government holds faithful considerations on the bilateral ties with the government of South Sudan and more than willing to share its developing experiences with the South Sudanese counterparts.