Friday, November 5th, 2021
S. Sudan calls for dialogue between Ethiopian Gov’t and Rebels

By Nema Juma  

Government has raised concern over the recent advances of Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel groups in northern Ethiopia meanwhile called for dialogue between the government and the rebel groups.

In the press release  availed to Juba Monitor, President Salva Kiir took the opportunity to review his pledge of solidarity and support to people and the government of Ethiopia and urged both the government and the TPLF rebels to come to table for dialogue.

Kiir stands ready to support Ethiopia’s dialogue process and remains hopeful that the leaders of Ethiopia would end the current suffering by pursuing a peaceful home ground solution.

However, he noted with great concern of the recent declaration of the state of emergency by the government of Ethiopia in response to the situation in Ethiopia.

“As a close ally that had benefited from generosity of Ethiopian people, South Sudan is obliged not to close her eyes  to the suffering  inflicted upon our innocent people in the Horn of Africa.

We ought to bring such suffering into view and use it as catalyst for us to raise to the challenge of conciliation,” the statement read.

A conflict between the government of Ethiopia and forces in its northern Tigray region has thrown the country into turmoil.

Fighting has been going on since November 2020, destabilizing the populous country in the Horn of Africa, leaving thousands of people dead with 350,000 others living in famine  conditions.

Eritrean soldiers are also fighting in Tigray for the Ethiopian the government. However the Eritrean solders   have been accused of atrocities.

A power struggle, an election and a push for political reform were among several factors that led to the crisis.

Earlier   President Kiir  had offered  to mediate between Ethiopia and the Tigray rebels and was accepted.

