S. Sudan benefits from USD100m hunger response fund

By William Madouk Garang

South Sudan is among the countries designed to benefit from USDollar 100 million which has been released by the United Nations to help respond to hunger that devastated the six African countries and Yemen.

Last Thursday, the UN released the US dollar 100 million for hunger hot spots in six African countries which are; South Sudan, Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Yemen.

According to the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs – OCHA Office, the fund from the Central Emergency Response Fund will enable UN agencies and partners to provide critical food, cash, and nutritional help as well as other provisions.

Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson said South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen are already in an emergency phase also known as – catastrophic hunger or famine.

“Other countries –Nigeria, Sudan, and Kenya for example – Ethiopia as well – we have millions of people who are just one step away from this catastrophic phase,” Laerke said.

“And we have to avoid that, they end up in that phase because that is where people literally die from starvation and disease on our watch. If we have to avoid that, we need to act now,” he added.

He added that UN agencies hope donors will understand the situation facing these countries and support their humanitarian operations. If not, he said, the drastic cuts would have to be made in central projects.

The report shows that 55,000 people in South Sudan are already experiencing hunger while another 81,000 in Somalia could face the same if rains fail, prices rise and aid is not scaled up.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres warned this week that Ukraine’s conflict has triggered a “globally and systemic emergency” across the food, energy, and financial sectors. He was speaking during the launching of a new UN report.