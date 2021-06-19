S. Soudanese students struggle to rescue their colleague life

By Martin Manyiel

South Sudanese students in Kampala are struggling to rescue the life of their colleague who went insane.

Gabriel Kucdit, a student who is studying Theology has been affected by mental illness and needs immediate medical attention.

Before coming to Namungogo seminary to pursue his master’s degree in theology, Kucdit completed both his diploma and bachelor’s degree in philosophy in Kenya. He aspired to become a priest after his master degree and after fulfilling the requirements as dictated by the Roman Catholic Church doctrine but sadly something went wrong before realizing that lifetime dream.

Tap Pai Gatdet student Makerere university appealed to South Sudanese who knows Kucdit to come to his rescue.

He said if funds were available, there could be aneed for him to be transferred to Khartoum or Egypt for a better medical attention.

Tap Pai Gatdet called on political elites, business community as well as people of goodwill in South Sudan to help the student.

“Fellow citizens, helping Kucdit life as our brother will show that we are united. One person can turn things around for better future,” he said.

The person to be contacted is Mr. Matur Lueeth, who can be reached at mobile phone number +211 915 302 203