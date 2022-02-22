Rush for election at your own risk – Edmund

By William Madouk Garang

A prominent civil activist, Edmund Yakani of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) warned politicians who are rushing for election without a favorable environment as it will be risky.

Mr. Edmund, the Executive Director of CEPO said the political environment to conduct a peaceful, credible, and fair election is not in place now adding that what is available is a political environment without proper security arrangements.

In a press release extended to Juba Monitor yesterday, Mr. Yakani said “Any rush for elections without setting a conducive environment for the conduct of the elections, will be a grave mistake and a trigger of returning the country back to worse violence,”

“It is the primary responsibility of the parties to timely decisions on the issue of having genuine and credible elections. These early political contradictory statements on the conduct of general national elections by political leaders should stop because it can easily mislead the public opinion about the importance of elections for transitioning the country from violence to peace,” Yakani stressed

Yakani also offered an initiative to the electoral observatory to oversee elections for credible and fair elections in the country.

“CEPO rollout this initiative of the Electoral Observatory to offer oversight observation on the process for credible and fair elections conduct in South Sudan,” he noted.

CEPO Electoral Observatory offers the following recommendations;

Political establishments in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity under the mechanism of the presidency should commission genuine and creditable situation assessment for conduct of peaceful and fair elections first before deciding on conduct of elections. Meeting the requirements stipulated in the provisions of the R-ARCSS associated with electoral process is essential for building up legal and institutional capacity for conduct of peaceful and fair elections. Implement the key tasks of chapter 2 of the R-ARCSS on Transitional Security Arrangements for securing better security and defense sector that offers non-partisan protection and safety for all election contesting candidates, elections officials and voters. The Absence of effective and genuine electoral infrastructure in the country offers great opportunity of political questioning of the electoral process credibility The level of required civic education for the genuine public engagement is totally zero and this means having elections with less informant voters

Finally, CEPO will continue issuing Electoral Observatory series for offering oversight observation for genuine conduct of peaceful and credible general national election