Running away from the laws

By James Atem Kuir

Security organs on Monday arrested staff and shut down offices of the Sudd Institute, an independent research organization in Juba, sthe enior analyst has revealed.

Dr. Jok Madut Jok, senior analyst on Facebook account posted on the same day said security operatives stormed the offices of the research organization, arrested the acting managing-director, Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai and colleagues, and closed it down. The same sentiments were echoed by the Peoples Coalition for Civil Action who reported that some of their members were on the run fearing arrests.

“The Sudd Institute has been shut down and our colleagues, including the Acting Managing Director, Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai, have been arrested for interrogation,” wrote Dr. Jok in a statement posted on his Facebook timeline.

“We condemn these actions and demand for the immediate release of our colleagues, unless charged and brought before a judge,” he added in the statement.

Former governor of Northern Bahr el State, KuelAguerKuel, a member of the new group, People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA)has also been detained.

“The group regrets to inform you that one of the principal signatories. KuelAguerKuel was arrested this, morning,” the statementread in part.

The government has not made any public statement on the matter.

The group in a statement late last monthblamedthe raging crises,including insecurity, humanitarian and lack of services on alleged failureof the government.

Dr. Abraham Awolich, senior researcher with the Sudd Institute and Activist Rajab Mohandis, the executive director of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG), both associated with PCCA, are said to be on the run for their lives for fear of clamps down on the PCCA members.