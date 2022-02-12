Rumbek youth conduct education on Bill of Rights

By Mabor Riak Magok

Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSA) with support from Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) conducted a civic education on Bill of Rights and basic Human Rights workshop targeting 200 learners from secondary and primary schools in Rumbek town, Lakes State on Thursday.

Moses Marier, a senior four (s.4) candidate from Savannah High School and participant at the workshop said he had learned a lot from the training.

He said he had been sensitized on a number of rights including the right to education, right to health and to have peaceful coexistence. He called on fellow students to be defenders of human rights and promote peace in the society.

The civic education has also provided us with knowledge on how to better concentrate on studies as a candidate and not cheat in national examinations, he added.

Alek Mabor Khalil, Savannah High School student, urged her female students to defend their right to education and not be lured into early marriage or get pregnant.

“my message to female colleagues who are studying in primary and secondary schools is sensitize your parents on the right to education and not allow themselves be deceived by boyfriend and get pregnant,” she said.

“Girl’s education is a fundamental right of every girl and should be encouraged,” she said, urging parents to stop marrying off schoolgirls for wealth at early age before completing studies.

Abraham Chol Akec, headteacher at Savannah High School said the awareness-raising on the bill of rights and human rights will help to encourage the students to commit to studies.

He said RYSA gifted his school 40 T-shirts for the students and teachers.

Abbas Mayek Mayen, executive director of RYSA said that the awareness on basic human rights and bill of rights was meant to empower the students by helping them understand own rights.