Rumbek residents decry water scarcity

By: Mabor Riak Magok

Lakes State residents are calling for international and national organizations supporting WASH program to provide enough boreholes to the people in Rumbek Town.

They made the call during the training for water users committee organized by Action for Rural Prosperity organization in Rumbek (ARP) supported by DI-SUCCESS last week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, ARP Executive Director Malai Akec Terketh called upon the residents of Rumbek town through water users committee to adequately manage the few water facilities available effectively.

“We are based in Rumbek implementing WASH programs for the last 3 years from 2017-2019. We have been training water users’ management committee on sustainable management of water facilities,” he said.

The community have been trained on conflict mitigation on water points, hygiene and sanitation around water points and how to practice horticulture.

“Lakes State has been in crises, especially communal violence which have caused people to move to Rumbek town for better security and living standard and this has put a stress on few water facilities resulting to too much congestion at water point This is a reason of sensitizing the water users committee on conflict mitigation and management so that people fetch water peacefully ,” he said.

He said the major cause of conflict at the water point is the high population with scarcity of enough water facility.

There are very few sources of water facilities and the population is too large in Rumbek, according to United Nations Fund Agency (UNICEF).

“The estimate of water users around the water facility should have been 500 people per a water point which is not a case now. Rumbek is densely populated and water facilities are very few for the existing population,” Malai said.

He said there were many organizations dealing with water project but the most importance organization that was delivering water service to the communities is Water for Lakes organization.

“This project has help a lot of people. Water for Lakes project has drilled and rehabilitated so many boreholes and they have also trained water users committees on sustainable water management,” Malia stressed.

However, Water for Lakes project has ended since 2019 and there is no other project currently being implemented.

“For the amalgamation of three former states back to Lakes State by the president, the preparation is for the national government and international organizations to provide enough project for water facilities in Rumbek,” he said.

Malai explained that they expected the newly formed government to give more water projects so that people would have access to clean drinking water.

Suzan Abuol, a chairlady of water users committee resident in Akuac area said there were no enough boreholes in Rumbek.

She said the cause of conflicts in Rumbek residential areas was insufficient number of water points for women.

“The population is in need of water, Rumbek town is very highly populated and the boreholes are not enough,” said Abuol adding that the security within the state has led to an influx of people in Rumbek Town.

She said there were 49 boreholes that have been constructed through water for Lakes project but said those boreholes were not enough.