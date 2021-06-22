jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialRUMBEK POLICE BE INVESTIGATED FOR BRUTALITY
Editorial

RUMBEK POLICE BE INVESTIGATED FOR BRUTALITY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The brutality meted out on journalists by the police in Rumbek, Lakes State over the weekend should be condemned countrywide and even worldwide. The act is taking the country back to where it had come from. The jungle laws applied by the police against four journalists including a Station Managerwhose offences emanated from their follow-up to find out what had made their local artists who double as a presenter was being detained. The four met the wrath of the policemen when the officers discovered that they had in their possession pocket record which are usually one of the working tools used by journalists. If it is true that they were paraded and forced to be caned lying down then the officers who did the act should be investigated and possible legal action taken against them. The Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS) has already indicated that they will work with the authority until the root cause of matter was found. When did it become wrong or an offence to follow-up to find out why a colleague or a relative had been arrested. The brutality and hostility against the scribes by the security organs should come to an end. Security agents should be friendly and be able to define a case on its own merit not just to take laws into their hands. They should keep the image of the force positive with doing good to the people whom they are employed to protect. It is unbecoming that whenever something happened between a journalist, the security organ always vent their anger on the scribes who are mostly armed with their notebooks and pens unless one is carrying a camera or a recorder for on the job requirements. If it is true that the journalists in Rumbek who were brutally handled did indeed received lashes as reported on the ground, then UJOSS and other media friendly organizations must act now not tomorrow.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

THE WOUND OF A FATHER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo There was one famous artists and an experienced singer called Jim Reeves. One of his famous songs was and until today is “This world is not my home l am just passing through.” This came down my memory lane after what has become the international father’s day was celebrated on Sunday. I am compelled to bring another narrative which would have been for the celebration day but which l bring today after the urge from the readership. We live in a world where...
Editorial

Arafat Jamal, UNHCR Representative to South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Together we heal, learn and shine. Ten years ago, a nation was born, shining but asunder.  South Sudan was on the map, but millions were on the wrong sides of the borderline.  Over the past decade, the nation has lurched from hope to strife, and back again.  But if the pain of exile and displacement has been a constant, so too has the generosity of hosts towards refugees. We commemorate World Refugee Day each year on 20 June, a date chosen in tribute to the 1969 OAU Refugee Convention, and...
Editorial

BEING REMINDED OF FATHER’S DAY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I had all along forgotten or not remembering until yesterday morning l received a message from my wife that it was Father’s Day. His message brought me alive as it was touching and loving but very simple it reads “Happy Father’s Day Osiepa,( translated to mean dear and best friend), You have proven time and again your worth and ability to be a Father. I love you Wuon Nyithinda (father of my children). Thereafter, immediately, my children sent their own one after another...
Editorial

EDUCATION CHEATS MUST CARRY THEIR OWN CROSS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It has come to being that President Kiir promised to clean the mess created in the public service by people in position who were employed using forge or fake educational documents. Presiding over the graduation ceremony of more than 1850 graduands on Saturday at the University of Juba, the head of state promised that the government will employ them in positions currently being held by some people who got their ways through questionable means. This must be applauded because cases of graduates roaming the streets without doing anything while other...
error: Content is protected !!