RUMBEK POLICE BE INVESTIGATED FOR BRUTALITY

The brutality meted out on journalists by the police in Rumbek, Lakes State over the weekend should be condemned countrywide and even worldwide. The act is taking the country back to where it had come from. The jungle laws applied by the police against four journalists including a Station Managerwhose offences emanated from their follow-up to find out what had made their local artists who double as a presenter was being detained. The four met the wrath of the policemen when the officers discovered that they had in their possession pocket record which are usually one of the working tools used by journalists. If it is true that they were paraded and forced to be caned lying down then the officers who did the act should be investigated and possible legal action taken against them. The Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS) has already indicated that they will work with the authority until the root cause of matter was found. When did it become wrong or an offence to follow-up to find out why a colleague or a relative had been arrested. The brutality and hostility against the scribes by the security organs should come to an end. Security agents should be friendly and be able to define a case on its own merit not just to take laws into their hands. They should keep the image of the force positive with doing good to the people whom they are employed to protect. It is unbecoming that whenever something happened between a journalist, the security organ always vent their anger on the scribes who are mostly armed with their notebooks and pens unless one is carrying a camera or a recorder for on the job requirements. If it is true that the journalists in Rumbek who were brutally handled did indeed received lashes as reported on the ground, then UJOSS and other media friendly organizations must act now not tomorrow.