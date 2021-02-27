Rumbek Hospital out of drugs

By Mabor Riak Magok

Rumbek Hospital in Lakes State has run out of drugs, doctors at the hospital said on Thursday.

According to doctors, most patients with severe diarrhea, malaria, cough and flu ailments are given prescriptions and directed to buy medicinesin private drugs stores.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the medical Director of Rumbek State Hospital, doctorBarnabaBolAmukpiu said that they are going for three weeks without drugs in Rumbek Hospital.

“We are completely facing shortage of drugs both consumables and injectables. Now we use to fill daily forms and give it to Cuaam International and this is where we get some drugs. But completely, there is no consignment of drugs that have come with drugs to Rumbek hospital,” said Mr.Amukpiu.

He urgedthe patients who seek treatment in Rumbek State hospital to be patience saying the drugs will soon be provided by supporting health partners.

He said the most common cases that need urgent supply of drugs include diarrhea, flu, dry cough, and malaria.

Doctor Peter Dor, who works in maternity ward said most of the pregnant mothers in Rumbek hospital are suffering from threatening abortions, others do have miscarriages while others deliver babies dead due to poor and inadequate medication because there are some other women with underlining condition of HIV, Syphilis and malaria.

Makuer Deng,whose child suffers from coughsaid his two children were given prescriptions papers to go and buy medicines from private pharmacy.

“The drugs in Rumbek market pharmacies are very expensive, a paracetamol costsSSP 200 apart from other drugs which I don’t have money to buy them all,” said Makuer.

Yok Ater, a patient suffering from dry cough and flu said he went to Rumbek hospital to seek for treatment but was given a prescription form without medicines.

“As government employees, we are going for 5 months without salary. Now, wherewill Iget money to buy drugs,” Mr. Ater said.

The Chairperson for Cipuou-mat, a community-based organization in Rumbek Ms. Juzella Nyanagar Ujima, an activist urged the Government and International health partners to urgently supply drugs to Rumbek hospital to rescue the patients in need of treatment.

“Rumbek State hospital is a big hospital which treatspatients with severe cases who comes all over the State,” Ms. Ujima said.