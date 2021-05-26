Rumbek farmers received agricultural tools

By Mabor Riak Magok

Famers in Rumbek Lakes State have received 10 ox-ploughs on Monday.

The items were handed over to the farmers by Kuei and Rup intellectuals’ global forum (KARIGF).

The farming tools were meant to keep the communities busy tilling their lands instead of depending on cattle raiding practice.

The handing over offer was attended by chiefs from the 3 communities and state government officials of Rumbek Central and Rumbek North Counties.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Director General of the state ministry of Agriculture and forestry, Mabor Kau Lam said that the distribution of the tools for agriculture farming was meant for motivation to the vulnerable groups who were badly affected by inter-communal conflicts.

“Today, we were having a program of 10 ox-plough tools distribution to the farming communities of Rumbek Central and Rumbek North Counties. I can say that 80% majority of Lakes State communities live in rural areas and they depend on agriculture productivity for their livelihood as a main source of income, and we are very much concern about small rural farmers,” Lam said.

Director Lam said that they have to safeguard farmers through these implements, and especially farmers group that is formally registered which plays a vital role in agriculture transformation.

He said that without theinvolvement of communities in the agriculture, things will not change.

“So, it is a prerogative of the ministry of agriculture to engage the farmers so that they maximize their production and productivity in agricultural sector,”said Director Lam.

The Acting chairperson of Kuei and Rup intellectual’s global forum in Rumbek Zeckariah Kuoi Majak said giving farming tools to communities will engage them in farming hence reducing the rate of killing which result from cattle raiding.

He said, the five Payams of Rumbek Central County which includes Malek has received 2, Mayom 2, Matangai 2, Jiir 1 and Amongpiny Payam with 1, meanwhile Rumbek North County receives only 2 ox-plow tools.

Paul Mayup Polic urged the three communities of Rumbek Central and Rumbek North Counties to maintain peace and reconciliation as they continue to wait to receive more support from their sons and daughters in Rumbek.

Chief Marial Wetnhiak said that the farming tools for the ox-plows distributed to people from the three communities of Kuei, Rup and Pakam will help maintain peace and reconciliation.

“There will be no one that will abandonfarming and goes for stealing cattle, or carry revengekilling,” he said.