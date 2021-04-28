jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 28th, 2021
HomeNewsRumbek community in Kampala condemn heinous act on bishop
News

Rumbek community in Kampala condemn heinous act on bishop

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

Rumbek Community in Kampala,Uganda has condemned heinous crime committed against Diocesan Bishop of Rumbek who was attacked and shot at his residence last Sunday in Rumbek.

South Sudanese living in Ugandan capital Kampala felt shocked and condemned barbaric act of terror against innocent man of God.

Mr. Bol Chol Marier former Secretary General of Rumbek Youth Union in Kampala said, “I was saddened upon hearing unfortunate incident which happened yesterday when Lordship was attacked by criminals in Rumbek.”

Mr. Marier condemned such act in strongest term possible and called upon the state government to investigate the matter.

The incident outraged the community leaders mainly from Lakes State to condemn uncouth criminal act committed by enemies of peace and progress of church in the region.

Mary Marial Adut Chairperson said on behalf of Rumbek Young Union (RUMYU)-Uganda, leadership called on government and communities to collectively put voices together in condemning act.

“It was with dismay that we are urging the governor of Lakes State Makur Kulang to take legal action against this inhumane act.

Mary Marial Adut reassured the Catholic Church congregation to be hopeful because community is unitedin faith with Bishop Christian Carlassare.

“We, the leadership of Rumbek Community in Uganda, call for immediate justice for the Bishop,” Adut said

You Might Also Like

News

SPLM condemned the attack on church premises

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Emelda Siama John The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) National secretariat has condemned the recent attacked on the Bishop of the Catholic church of Rumbek at the church premises. In an interview with Juba Monitor on phone, the Deputy Secretary for political affairs and mobilization,Santo Malek Anaistated thatthe secretariat got the information from the media about the attack of newly appointed Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Rumbek. “we have seen the reactions from the leadership of the countrycondemning the incident, we have really condemned it, that’s isolated incident,such cultures...
News

Six years’ old girl died of snake bite

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By BullenBala Alexander A six year girl died of snake bite in Mvolo County, Western Equatoria State on Sunday authorities confirmed. In a Phone interview, John Komo Dee the Commissioner of Mvolo County said issues of snake bites was worrying as it increased daily. “Snake bites in Mvolo County is becoming an issue right now as we are speaking, on Sunday three people were bitten by snakes and out of the three, a six year old girl passed on,” he said. “The two others are getting treatment at Mvolo Primary...
error: Content is protected !!