Rumbek community in Kampala condemn heinous act on bishop

By martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

Rumbek Community in Kampala,Uganda has condemned heinous crime committed against Diocesan Bishop of Rumbek who was attacked and shot at his residence last Sunday in Rumbek.

South Sudanese living in Ugandan capital Kampala felt shocked and condemned barbaric act of terror against innocent man of God.

Mr. Bol Chol Marier former Secretary General of Rumbek Youth Union in Kampala said, “I was saddened upon hearing unfortunate incident which happened yesterday when Lordship was attacked by criminals in Rumbek.”

Mr. Marier condemned such act in strongest term possible and called upon the state government to investigate the matter.

The incident outraged the community leaders mainly from Lakes State to condemn uncouth criminal act committed by enemies of peace and progress of church in the region.

Mary Marial Adut Chairperson said on behalf of Rumbek Young Union (RUMYU)-Uganda, leadership called on government and communities to collectively put voices together in condemning act.

“It was with dismay that we are urging the governor of Lakes State Makur Kulang to take legal action against this inhumane act.

Mary Marial Adut reassured the Catholic Church congregation to be hopeful because community is unitedin faith with Bishop Christian Carlassare.

“We, the leadership of Rumbek Community in Uganda, call for immediate justice for the Bishop,” Adut said