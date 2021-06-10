Rumbek bishop-elect discharged from hospital

By John Agok

The Bishop-elect of Rumbek Diocese, Monsignor Christian Carlassare was discharged from hospital and started preaching to the congregations in Nairobi after recovering from gunshot wound.

Rev. Carlassare can now stand by himself as he was seen while preaching on Sunday without the support of the crutches to deliver his speech to congregation at St. John the Baptist Parish at Kawangare-Nairobi.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Phone, the head of the committee in Rumbek Diocese Fr. Andrea Osman revealed that the Bishop-elect had been discharged from Hospital bed for nearly two week now and started preaching to some congregations in Nairobi.

“It is by the grace of God that now we can confirm to you that, our Bishop- elect has been discharged for nearly two week now and he started walking by himself”, he said.

Fr. Osman appreciated the care given to the bishop-elect by Divine Missionaries in Kayole in Nairobi.

“We as the Diocese of Rumbek we are very happy with Divine Missionaries for the good care given to our Bishop-elect”, He added.

He could not tell when exactly the bishop-elect will be coming back to finalized his installation as the bishop of Rumbek Diocese.

“Up to now we are not informed on when he is coming back to Rumbek after his discharge from the hospital”, he said

According to an eyewitness in Nairobi, Mr. Kerbino Kuel Deng a faithful who is learning in Nairobi under the scholarship of Rumbek Diocese, told Juba Monitor that, He had seen the improved condition of the bishop-elect.

“I saw the improvement of our bishop-elect on Sunday when he was preaching while standing alone without the support of crutches”, he said.

He commended the management of Catholic in Nairobi for giving all possible support to make the bishop walk alone.

“I am appreciative to the Catholic management for taking good care of our bishop-elect. This will send a clear message of hope to all faithful in our Diocese of Rumbek”, he added.

Bishop-elect was shot and wounded at the two legs in April this year and was rushed to Nairobi for better medical attention, after losing blood.

Rev. Matthew Remijio Adam was appointed to act as Apostolic Administrator and Bishop of Wau Diocese in serving the laity of Rumbek.

The Diocese of Rumbek had been without Bishop for almost ten years, since July 2011, when Caesar Mazzolari an Italian Comboni Missionary passed away.