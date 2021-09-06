Rotary club of Juba launches tree-planting campaign

By William Madouk Garang

The Rotary club of Juba has launched a campaign of planting a million trees to safeguard biodiversity, protect the natural resources, mitigate climate change and support the environment in the country.

Last Saturday, the Rotary Club of Juba planted twenty-one trees of different speciessuch as umbrella trees, jackfruit, avocado, Brazilian trees, and mangoes among others at Bro. Augusto Memorial College – Kit of St. Martin De’Porres Brothers, a boarding secondary and primary school at Rejaf west.

Speaking to the media, the country chairperson of South Sudan International Rotary District 9212, Emmanuel Ecodv stated that it was an education month for Rotary Club so they started it with schools.

“Actually, the tree planting is a rotary campaign that we are calling a million trees campaign to mitigate climate change with the objective of increasing tree cover by 10% as it falls under seven areas of our focus,” Ecodv said.

“So, we have started our campaign and we start it from school here. We will be continuing with other schools, churches, communities’ center and everywhere that we will possibly be able to plant more of these trees,” he added.

On the same note, the President of Rotary club of Juba Martin Raphael said that they would soon find waysof supporting schools with bags, books and more projects in the future.

“The Rotary club of Juba have planning to support this school, so, after a month or two, we are going to (implement the)project step by step and provide students with some books, bags and other basic thing they need,” Raphael promised.

“In the future we will build two dormitory and two school blocks, we will work on the proposal and with a support from Rotary International we can complete the project.”

Meanwhile, the head teacher of Bro. Augusto Memorial College – kit, John Boscoappreciated the Rotary club of Juba for support adding that the influx of students hadleft them with no adequate space and classrooms.

“This place is supposed to take 300 students but now as we talk, the population has gone beyond and we really don’t have structures and facilities to accommodate the population which is now 900 students of both primary and secondary,” Bosco stressed. “We also have studentsfrom other countries such as Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan.”

Rotary Club is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and like-minded problem-solvers who aim to create positive and lasting change in their communities and themselves.