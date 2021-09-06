jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, September 7th, 2021
HomeNewsRotary club of Juba launches tree-planting campaign
News

Rotary club of Juba launches tree-planting campaign

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By William Madouk Garang

The Rotary club of Juba has launched a campaign of planting a million trees to safeguard biodiversity, protect the natural resources, mitigate climate change and support the environment in the country.

Last Saturday, the Rotary Club of Juba planted twenty-one trees of different speciessuch as umbrella trees, jackfruit, avocado, Brazilian trees, and mangoes among others at Bro. Augusto Memorial College – Kit of St. Martin De’Porres Brothers, a boarding secondary and primary school at Rejaf west.

Speaking to the media, the country chairperson of South Sudan International Rotary District 9212, Emmanuel Ecodv stated that it was an education month for Rotary Club so they started it with schools.

“Actually, the tree planting is a rotary campaign that we are calling a million trees campaign to mitigate climate change with the objective of increasing tree cover by 10% as it falls under seven areas of our focus,” Ecodv said.

“So, we have started our campaign and we start it from school here.  We will be continuing with other schools, churches, communities’ center and everywhere that we will possibly be able to plant more of these trees,” he added.

On the same note, the President of Rotary club of Juba Martin Raphael said that they would soon find waysof supporting schools with bags, books and more projects in the future.

“The Rotary club of Juba have planning to support this school, so, after a month or two, we are going to (implement the)project step by step and provide students with some books, bags and other basic thing they need,” Raphael promised.

“In the future we will build two dormitory and two school blocks, we will work on the proposal and with a support from Rotary International we can complete the project.”

Meanwhile, the head teacher of Bro. Augusto Memorial College – kit, John Boscoappreciated the Rotary club of Juba for support adding that the influx of students hadleft them with no adequate space and classrooms.

“This place is supposed to take 300 students but now as we talk, the population has gone beyond and we really don’t have structures and facilities to accommodate the population which is now 900 students of both primary and secondary,” Bosco stressed. “We also have studentsfrom other countries such as Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan.”

Rotary Club is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and like-minded problem-solvers who aim to create positive and lasting change in their communities and themselves.

You Might Also Like

News

Aweil South County still under threat of Malaria and Hunger

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Aweil South County of Northern Bhar el Ghazal State remained under terrible threat from malaria and typhoid due to  floods that covered the areaand destroyed almost all the crops and livestock. In July,  most of the areas in Northern Bhar el Ghazal and Aweil South  were hit by heavy floods that destroyed crops such as sorghum and livestock in the area. Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Commissioner of Aweil South County,Luka Thel Thel, revealed that the floods have occupied eighty percent of the areas in the county...
National NewsNews

Churches urge state government to strengthen service delivery

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei. The Bishop of Yei Catholic Diocese Erkolano Lodu Tombe has urged the Central Equatoria State government to strengthen service delivery for a better future to the citizens. Speaking to the media yesterday, Erkolano said that leaders should be strong, honest and work for the betterment of South Sudanese. “I call on the leadership of Governor Emmanuel and President Kiir to fight corruption and avoid being tempted by the devil.We need them to encourage us when situation is like this and we need them also to be...
News

Eight community chiefs arrested in Bor

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng The police in Jonglei State’s capital Bor confirmed that eight community chiefs had been arrested for rejecting the appointment of Duk county commissioner. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Duk County Paramount Chief Deng Mabur said that they were informed by the police that the orders for their arrest came from the Jonglei State government. “The commissioner had been operating in Bor town instead of going to the area to address the issues there. That was the reason we petitioned the governor to give us someone who...
error: Content is protected !!