Rotary Club of Juba installs new President

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Rotary Club of Juba has installed Martin Raphael Kanapilly as new club President until 2022.

Speaking during his installation, Martin Raphael Kanapilly the new President vowed to promote unity among the its members as the group embarks on providing good services to the communities in the country.

“It is my honor to have this opportunity to be a President of the rotary club of Juba to continue to serve communities in the country, I will always focus on our unity and always do what the club intended to do as expected,” he said.

He encouraged people to join the clubs in order to provide good services to the communities who are need of help.

Boro Joseph Nagib, the formerPresident of the Rotary club who was also the guest of honor thanked the members of the club for electing new president but encouraging them to work collectively in order to achieve the aims of the club.

Mr. Nagib explained that Rotary movement started in the region in the 1930s but it was mostlythen Union of South Africa, Nyasaland (Zimbabwe), Belgian Congo (DRC) and some countries.

According to him, it started in East Africa in late 50s in Kenya before it gave birth to series of rotary activities in the region including Uganda and it started in South Sudan ten years agothrough Rotarians expatriates.

He added that the rotary strength depends on the rotary foundation, the missionenabled rotary members to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education and the alleviation of poverty.

“The foundation is not for profit cooperation supported solely by voluntary contributions from rotary members and friends of the foundations,” Mr. Nagib revealed.

He said one of the great activities the group is doing is polio eradication saying rotary’s top philanthropic priority.

“When rotary launched the polio program in 1985, there were more than 350,000 polio cases in over 125 countries.” He explained

He further mentioned since 1988, when rotary began working with its partners in the global polio eradication initiative to immunize more than 2 million children, the incidence of polio has decreased 99 percent, as of 2013, rotary contributions to the global polio eradication effort totaled $ 1.2 billion.

“Rotary strive on voluntarism and through contributions to rotary foundation, the need for South Sudanese to embrace voluntarism to serve humanity.,” he added.

“And so, my friends, as we embark on changing lives in 2019-2020 may we be reminded that, the choice we made is a gift to someone else, how much we achieved in 2019-2020, how many lives we changed.

“What difference we make should be left by the kind reminder that, no one of us is better than all of us, let us all work together for a better world and remember that; yesterday is gone, tomorrow has not yet come, and we have only today,” he stressed

Rotary clubs are branches of Rotary global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.