ROME-Peace talks on hold

By John Agok

President Salva Kiir Mayardit yesterday briefed parliamentarian that his government had paused on the Rome talks citing blatant violations of Ceasefire by South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and warned them to stop the killings of innocent lives.

The president said that if the SSOMA would not respect the principle of Rome Declaration and commitment to cease fire, then the government would not engage them in any dialogue or negotiations until they stopped killing innocent people on the roads.

He urged parliamentarians to collectively address insecurity across the Country and allow citizen to enjoy dividends of Peace.

Kiir also revealed that, without political stability peace and prosperity would not prevails.

“The recent killing of innocent lives by some elements of SSOMA have tested our patience. This activities from National Salvation Front (NAS) under South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) continue to violate the Saint Egidio Rome Talks. Now we have decided to pause the talks with them until they stop killings of innocent souls”, he said.

Our pursuit for peace cannot be taken as a weakness and used as a window of killing innocent people. Talks with SSOMA will only resume after they ceased from killing and show their commitment to document they signed in Rome”, he underscored.

He said with genuine commitment from SSOMA therefore, the government would likely to resume talks. He warned those who are members of SSOMA among the Parliamentarians.

“I know some members of SSOMA are among you here, but we will still get you”, he warned. The goal of signing document of declaration was to stop killing and to be used as win-win situation and also build confidence through cessation of hostilities”, he added.

President Kiir in his maiden speech during the first opening session of parliament also mentioned the internal rift of the parties as well as tribalism to be derailing the process of peace implementation. He called for “dialogue” as only tool to dissolve such differences within parties.

“There will be no political stability if we cannot stop tribalism in the Country. You look at your left, right and in front, you see diversity and your people who trust you to represent them as their leader”, he concluded.