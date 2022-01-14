Road users sensitized about road safety in Dzaipi Sub County

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Authorities in Adjumani Central Police station have equipped different road users with knowledge and tips on how to respond or handle someone who has been involved in an accident in Dzaipi Sub County.

The awareness was given at Nyumanzi settlement which brought drivers and motor cyclists in Dzaipi Sub County.

They learned the basics of first aid.

The road users also received knowledge on Highway Code manual book, road signs, posters and stickers.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, BenonByamukama, the District Police commander urged all road users to be careful while using roads.

He also said sensitizing all road users in the district is his plan to reduce the high rate of accident.

“When we don’t tell them how to use roads, then the problem is us,’’ he said.

According to the DPC, the bodabodas were also taught on the procedures of getting permits.

Reports show that every year nearly 1.25 million people are killed and up to 50 million people injured on the world’s roads.