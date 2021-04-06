jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
HomeNewsRoad ambushes alarming
News

Road ambushes alarming

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The South Sudan National Police Service SSNPS Deputy and acting Police spokesperson Col. James Dak, said despite peaceful Easter celebration in the country, road ambushes remained the biggest security hazard to the country’s regime.

“Easter celebration was peacefully enjoyed althoughfew cases of niggas in the areas like Seiria Battery, and other parts of Juba were reported but police managed to control them,” Col. Dak revealed.

Col. Dak added “The only thing that have caused havoc and very headwind to the regime was the road ambushes along Juba-Yei and Juba-Nimule roads, these roads were important to us because these were where the daily commodities come from to the country, as a landlocked country,” Col. Dak stressed.

He said South Sudan mostly depend on those two major roads, he particularly pointed Juba-Nimule road saying it was the road that connect South Sudan to all East African Countries.

He further added that, it would not be favourable if those roads continue to experiencing such ambushes and get closed.

“This is worrying the whole country because the recently ambushes were targeting the trucks that are carrying the commodities, and just like we have been getting news of our neighbours trying to stop their drivers to come to the country which is really dangerous to our country,” Dak the deputy police spokesperson said.

Col. Dak however, stated plans that need to be put in place were underway.

Among some plans he mentioned was that, there was need to restart escorts for all the vehicles in order to keep flow of the goods into the country.

“As South Sudan National Police Service, we have made our recommendation to the high authority and we have recommended that for our market to boom up as commodities prices become higher, there is need for the country to form a committee that could address the issue,” he stressed.

However, he expressed his contentment to Christians for the peaceful Easter celebration in the country adding that they really respect and maintained the COVID-19 preventive measures in all whatever they did. 

Last month, vehicle ambush along Juba-Yei road occurred and many people were killed including four Ugandans and cars also burnt down.

Last week on the 1st of this month, two vehicles were attacked along Juba – Nimue road,an incident which claimed lives of many people and also the trucks were burned to ashes.

 South Sudan People’s Defence Forces SSPDFhas accused the NAS of attacking people along the Road.

You Might Also Like

News

TRAGEDY-Archbishop Lukuduis dead

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir/ Emelda Siama John Prominent religious leader, retired Catholic Archbishop of Juba Diocese, Paulino Lukudu Loro has passed on at the age of 81 in Nairobi-Kenyayesterday. Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, the Catholic Archbishop of the Diocese of Juba announced the demise of the former archbishop of Juba Diocese in a statement yesterday. Bishop Ameyu eulogized the fallen clergy asa “star that ceaselessly shines over the church and nation for well over thirty years” and said his death was “the saddest news of my entire life time.”...
News

Reopening of schools awaits cabinet approval

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma/Yiep Joseph Schools are set to reopen countrywide if a proposal tabled before the cabinet by the Ministry of General Education is endorsed and approved. Inside sources confirmed that the proposal was tabled before the cabinet by Minister Awut Deng Acuil and was to be deliberated on with preventive measures on coronavirus fully observed.  Minister Acuil in consultation with her Health counterpart if approved will ensure the safety of the school children were properly and fully observed. Reaction from different parts of the country supported the move saying...
News

Two shot dead along Juba-Mundri road

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander At least two people have been confirmed dead and two cars ruined in a deadly ambush along Juba-Mundri road Western Equatoria State, authorities of Mundri East County confirmed. Margaret Fozia Emmanuel the Mundri East County Commissioner revealed that the incident happened on Sunday morning between Bagi and Witto. “It was on Sunday in the morning some vehicles coming from those ends of Bar El-Ghazal region to Juba were ambushed between ’Bagi and Witto, in that incident one person was shot dead and another one injured but...
error: Content is protected !!