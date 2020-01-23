Road ambush leaves two dead in Torit State

By: Kabaka Quintous

Two people have been killed in a road ambush attack between Olianga and Oguruny village of Torit East County yesterday.

Toby Majak Thomas, Commissioner of Torit East County said the suspected armed youth from Oguruny village attacked a vehicle that was coming from Isoke.

He said the incident led to a clash between the attackers and some soldiers who were on the passengers’ truck.

Majak said two assailants had been killed and that one soldier and a civilian were injured.

“They were taken to Torit State Hospital and are currently under treatment,” Majak said.

The commissioner warned youth against attacking vehicles traveling on the road, saying they should allow peace to prevail in the area.

“What I am telling the youth is that, you should stop attacking vehicles on the roads, remain in your villages, it is time for peace and anybody who is still trying to cause crimes will face the law,” he stressed.

Majak said the situation in the area was calm as people were going on with their daily activities.

He pledged state government’s commitment to combat road ambushes and bring the suspects to book.