Road accident leaves 8 dead, 7 injured

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least eight (8) people have died and 7 injured in a road accident in Yirol West Awerial County Lakes State, when a passengers pickup car collided with the Fuel tanker on Wednesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the traffic police investigator Awet Deng said the injured ones included9 months old baby saying they were taken to Yirol hospital for treatment.

The police investigator Deng said that among the dead included national security officers, pickup driver, and assistant driver.

The traffic investigator Awet said that the where about of tanker driver was not yet known and security forces have been dispatched to search for him in the nearby bushes.

He said, the passengers’ pickup was travelling from Aweil to Juba while the fuel tanker was leaving Rumbek for Juba.

Yirol Hospital Administrator Dr. Akec Nhial confirmed that 8 dead bodies of the accident and 7 injured reached the Hospital.

“I can confirm to you that the dead bodies and the injured ones have arrived in Yirol. We shall see how they will respond to treatment because some of them are sustaining critical injuries. We still don’t know whether they will all survives,” Dr. Nhial said.