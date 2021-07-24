jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 24th, 2021
News

Road accident killed a school girl in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State said a school girl died of a road accident after a truck and Boda-boda collided injuring others.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Awet Deng, the Traffic Police Investigation Officer in Rumbek said that the 18-year-old schoolgirl was identified as Nyankueth Agok Gum.

The Police Officer said, the boda-boda which collided with the heavy truck was carrying three Passengers.

“Yes, the accident happened in Cuei-gakteng Payam of Rumbek East County. One of the School girls identified as Nyankueth Agok Gum has died, and the other girl travelling with her sustained injuries,” he said.

He said, the truck driver was safe and wasarrested, and the truck loaded with humanitarian goods was detained at Rumbek Traffic Police compound.

“The truck, is a commercial truck caring humanitarian goods from UNICEF. We have not yet seen the weight bill of items .but it carries humanitarian goods. We will soon find out what type of humanitarians it carries when we get the weigh bill,”said traffic police investigator,”Deng.

The father of the late Nyankueth, Mr.Agok Gum toldJuba Monitor that her daughter was on her way to School.

“My daughter, Nyankueth Agok, yesterday was in Loreto Secondary School for examinations.Lastnight, she informed me that they wanted to go and sit test examination in Atiaba Secondary School. This is how she went to Rumbek East County and had accident, I was just informed that she died in an accident,” said Gum.

