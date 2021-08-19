jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 20th, 2021
News

Road accident increases in Nyumanzi Refugee Settlement

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Refugees in Nyumanzi Refugee Settlement raised their concerns that the high rate of road accidents among the Boda-boda operators had claimed many lives of the young youths who were involving themselves in the business leaving many people in fear.

Speaking to media yesterday,the Boda-boda Vice Chairman in Nyumanzi, Akuku Dominic on Sunday said that they had registered more than ten cases of serious and minor accidents among the boda-boda operators attributing this to the effect of lockdown that had left majority of the youths in the region without job.

“If you look at the report, because of our carelessness, accidents are increasing every day,’’ Sunday said.

He appealed to high authority to put local bumps on roads in the settlement to avoid further cases of accident.He urged boda-bodas to observe traffic rules and interpret road signs well to avoid accident.

