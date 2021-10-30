RJMEC urges parties to expedite formation of states legislatures

By William Madouk Garang

The peace monitoring body, Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has called on the Government of National Unity to expedite with the formation of states legislatures.

The founding of states legislatures would help in enacting laws, deliberate on urgent matters in the states and perform other subnational duties.

Speaking during the 19th RJMEC meeting on Thursday, RJMEC Interim Chairperson Maj. GenCharles Tai Gituai said that parties need to accelerate with the formation of states legislatures to fully operate.

“Proper functioning government requires the full operation of the three branches of government, the executive, the legislative and the judiciary, at both the national and subnational levels,” Gituai said.

He further called on the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to reconstitute the Commissions and Institutions, such as the National Audit Chamber and the Anti-Corruption Commission as per Articles 4.4 and 4.5 of the R-ARCSS at the national level, as envisaged in the Peace Agreement.

RJMEC chair said that Transitional Security Arrangements, redeployment and DDR process and mainly the unification of forces remained as a critical concern.

Though some progress had been made in the areas of governance, economics, transitional justice and the permanent constitution-making process.

Gituai also appealed to leaders of the parties to immediately resolve the ratio of unified command structures to pave way for Necessary Unified Forces.

“Over two-thirds of the flood-affected counties are confronted with high levels of food insecurity, poor access to basic services and face the threat of water borne diseases,” Gituai lamented.

He urged the government to establish the over-due Special Reconstitution Fund (SRF)to work closely with international partners to form the board to response to humanitarian needs.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on humanitarian situation, around 700,000 people were affected by flooding with 27 counties across the eight states. With Jonglei, Unity, Northern Bhar el Ghazal and Upper Nile the worst hit states.

Gen. Gituai expressed his concern over the safety of aid-workers across the country and he urged government to grant full protection.

“I would like to urge the RTGoNU and all concerned parties to ensure the protection and safety of aid workers to enable the delivery of much needed humanitarian services,” he said.

“I reiterate my concern that we are already behind the agreed timelines and the implementation schedule. According to the timelines of the Agreement, it is 16 months to the end of the Transitional Period. Despite all that has been achieved, a lot remains to be done,” he added.

Last August, hundreds of lawmakers to the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly’s upper and lower houses in Juba were sworn in.

This came after President Salva Kiir reconstituted both national and states legislative assembly. The Transitional Parliament consist of 550 members, while Council of States composed of 100 members.