RJMEC calls on parties to expedite peace process

By Bida Elly David

The Revitalised Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) yesterday urged political parties involved in the peace agreement to hurriedly expedite the implementation of the Revitalised peace agreement in order to give the Country a chance to conduct elections.

The call came during the 21st RJMEC meeting meant to evaluate the current status of the implementation process of the peace agreement.

‘’What delays the implementation of the peace agreement is slow process to include unification of the forces, Special reconstruction of funds, repatriation of refugees from camps, public financial reforms, transitional justice mechanisms, drafting of the constitution and its process, reconstitution and restricting of commissions and institutions at national level by the parties hindered the implementation of the peace agreement and chances to head the Country for the elections,’’ Gituai said.

He stressed out that violation reports on rape, forceful recruitment of civilians into forces, attacks, killing and abduction of Civiliansby armed forces last year have been reported

‘’I received four verified violation reports this month which include attacks, rape,abduction and killing of civilians during clashes between forces. Forced recruitment of civilians by external forces,’’ he starts

‘’For equal importance, there is need to improve elements of transparency and accountability in the management of public resources to ensure sustainable peace and development in South Sudan. In particular, there is great need for more emphasis on the management of the natural resources’’ Charles stated

‘’I urge RTGoNU to hurriedly finalise the review of the National Land policy and legislate the reviewed 2008 Land Act and consider the influx of returnees into the Country as well as increase economic activity in the agricultural sector to boost development. It is important to address the challenges posed by land grabbers and malpractices involving land,’’ Gituai underscored

However, he also echoed that no progress has been observed in regard to the establishment of the hybrid court to trial of human right perpetrators therefore, more efforts were expected to mitigate the establishment of the court for trying human right violators.

He finally urged the parties to speed up the implementation process to pave ways towards conducting elections.