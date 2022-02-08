jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, February 8th, 2022
News

Rival SPLA-IOfactions clash in parts of Upper Nile

By Emelda Siama John and Fatuma Asha Ali

Edmund Yakani

The clashes among the rivaling factions of the SPLA-IO, Kitgwang-SPLA-IO faction and SPLA-IO allied to First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny, sparking the clash in some parts of Logechuk and Nassir counties.

This came as a result of continuous tensions among the SPLA-IO that leads to regular defections from SPLA-IO to SSPDF on 6th Feb. 2022, this week.

In the statement availed to Juba monitor, Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani considered all these actions as a violation of the R-ARCSS and actions that undermine the genuine implementation of R-ARCSS for successful transitioning from violence to peace, especially the lifespan of the R-ARCSS is coming into end on 22nd February 2023.

“The Serious change of political attitudes is required for a successful transition from the current situation to the situation of witnessing political stability,” they noted.

The Executive Director of CEPO Mr. Edmund Yakani said that the continuous tensions among the SPLA-IO require urgent intervention from the region, and especially the office of the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan.

“The frictions among the SPLA-IO rivaling factions are posting real threat for securing peace and stability through the implementation of R-ARCSS, The trend of defections among the SPLA-IO is dangerous and risk for the political process of transitioning from violence to peace through R-ARCSS implementation. It is serious time for the leadership of SPLA-IO to take responsibility of putting their house in order,” Yakani said.

He stated that the IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan should attempt to do something for resolving the tension among the SPLA-IO factions.

“This trend of actions among the factions of the SPLA-IO undermines the transitional security arrangements and put it at risk and threat,” he said.

He revealed that whoever is facilitating these actions is doing more harm on the process for securing successful transitioning from violence to peace, the act of defections should be discouraged by the parties since it is undermining the transitional security arrangements.

“We urged the parties to the R-ARCSS to renew their pledge for genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS for better political transitioning from violence to peace,” he added.

