Review and analysis of sticky Pre-Transitional issues in the Revitalised Peace Agreement [Last part]

By: Santino Ayuel Longar

Another defect inherent in the proposal for elevating only former 23 colonial districts to states is that, it is oblivious to the many defining events that have overtaken what might have been subjectively reasonable in the eyes of colonial authorities at the time. Since the Sudan has been independent for more than 60 years, one would expect a reasonable thinker to put into consideration many temporal factors. For instance, at the time of independence, South Sudan’s population was about 3 million people. Today, South Sudan is estimated to be over 12 million people. Yet the 23-states proposal ignores the significance of population growth since 1956. It also ignores the needs for adding more administrative structures to accommodate the needs of populous regions (such as Aweil, a region whose population is greater than that of Malakal, Kodok, Nasir and Renk combined). It would, therefore, be unreasonable to think that a populous region such as Aweil should still be administered under a single administrative unit, notwithstanding these demographic shifts.

Finally, the 23-states proposal does not take into account the nature of contemporary relationship among various communities in South Sudan. One of the main arguments for using ethno-religious identity as a universal criterion for determining the number of administrative units is to ensure that communities that are largely compatible are administered together under one unit. Similarly, those that are more antagonistic deserve to be administered separately. It is, therefore self-evident, that a determination of administrative units must consider not just demographic shifts and population growth but also the nature of inter-communal relations.

Concerns about Economic Viability of More States

Legitimate questions have been raised about economic viability of more states. In this respect, arguments against more states in South Sudan tend to suggest that more administrative structures would siphon public resources for staff salaries; undermine economic development as well as delivery of essential services to people at the lower tiers of government. Others also contend that comparing South Sudan to countries such as Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya or India is inappropriate. These countries, it is argued, have more robust and sustainable economies than South Sudan’s. At first blush, this argument sounds logical and persuasive, until one takes the time to look at it from a more practical standpoint.

First, in 2011, South Sudan was, for example, far richer than Kenya or India was at independence. Yet in 1947 when it became independent, India’s priority was to get the issue of governance right from the outset. At that point, concern about economic viability of future administrative units of India was not the overriding considering for determining the system of governance and number of states. India ultimately designed its administrative system on the basis of ethno-religious identities. Second, fewer administrative structures do not necessarily translate into rapid economic development. In fact, more administrative structures may lead to long-term political stability because it makes the government and public services more accessible to the grassroots. As more autonomy is devolved to lower administrative units, each unit strives to increase its productivity, improve its tax collection system, and develop skills and capacity-building for local workforce.

Furthermore, if fewer administrative structures were a panacea for economic development, former North Bahr el Ghazal State (NBGS) would have probably been the most developed state in South Sudan prior to 2013. That is because it had only 5 counties. Ironically, both former NBGS and Unity State consistently ranked at the bottom among other 8 states in terms of human development index. This was so, despite the fact that former Unity State was receiving 2% of oil revenues in addition to what it also received from the Central Government in Juba. Compare that to former Jonglei State which, according to the 2008 National Census, was the most populous state in the country. It was also the state with the largest number of counties (then 14). Despite this anomaly, however, former Jonglei State often did far much better than both former NGBS and Unity State. This shows that what matters is not more or fewer administrative structures. Rather, what matters the most is an efficient use of resources, good stewardship and enlightened leadership.

Creation of More States is Consistent with the Agreement and Popular Demand

As alluded to in the foregoing, the creation of more administrative units is consistent with popular demand for more states. It is along this line that both the main armed Opposition and the Government cited popular demand as a justification for increasing the number of states in 2014 and 2015 respectively. As well, both maintained that the borders of these states would be consistent with ethnic boundaries as they stood on January 1, 1956. Seen as such, there is little room to deny that both sides were correct in citing popular demand.

To be sure, a study by the Sudd Institute in 2016 confirmed both claims. Furthermore, the 2012 Cobra Rebellion in Pibor was premised on the demand for self-government by Murle ethnic group. This Cobra demand was satisfied in 2014 when the Pibor Administrative Area was established following a peace deal between the Government and Cobra Rebellion. Demand for more states were also put forth by other communities in different parts of South Sudan such as in Ruweng, Tonj, Yirol and Amadi regions. Moreover, when the group led by the former SPLM-IO’s Spokesman, Lul Ruai, signed a peace deal with the Government, one of his demands was the creation of a state for Greater Akoba area, separate from what was then Jonglei State. Finally, the resounding outcomes of the three recent regional consultations as National Dialogue once again re-affirmed the case for popular demand. For instance, one of the resolutions of the Equatoria Consultations was the creation of 39 states. As well, in that discussion, the people of Equatoria resolved that a federal structure in which states have more autonomy was paramount.

The demand for more states and federalism was made even clearer in the Preamble of the 2015 Agreement. The Preamble provides that a federal system of government is a popular demand of the people of South Sudan and that for such a system to exist, it must be premised on the devolution of more political powers and economic resources to lower tiers of government. It also adds that such a system must reflect unity in diversity among the people South Sudan.

It must, therefore, be an act of bad faith that any party would impede progress on the issue of 32 states, having regard to the fact that both sides to the conflict had responded positively to popular demand for more administrative structures.

Conclusion

From the above discussion, one can conclude that the issue of the number of states and their boundaries is not a political question. It is rather a legal and constitutional matter that must be resolved in a manner that is consistent with the scheme and spirit of the Agreement as well as constitutional requirements.

Indeed, if we are serious about a peaceful resolution to the conflict, we must implement the Agreement in the letter and spirit with which it was written. In this regard, a plausible argument can be made that since the IBC and TBC have failed to render their decisions with a definitive finality, the next phase for dealing with the number and boundaries of states boils down to one thing: Referendum. Only a referendum would be consistent with both the spirit of the Agreement and constitutional requirements. Any other solution, such as political settlement or compromise, can only amount to a fundamental breach of the Agreement.

The assertion by some opponents of 32 states that South Sudanese masses are uninformed and should, thus, not be allowed to determine the system of governance is preposterous. Such an assertion ignores the fact that it is the same people who actually fought the war during the liberation. They are also the same people who elected the President of South Sudan, their state governors, members of parliament, and participated in the Referendum that led to South Sudan’s separation from the Sudan. If they were ignorant or uninformed, they would have not been able to successfully participate in these exercises. There is nothing so major or significant about the determination of the number of states that would warrant the exclusion of the South Sudanese masses from carrying out an exercise which the Agreement bestows upon them.

Santino Ayuel Longar holds a Ph.D. in law from Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. Called to the Bar, Santino is a barrister and solicitor, being a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, Ontario, Canada. He is currently an Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Law, University of Juba. His research; teaching and law practice interests are in international human rights law, the law of armed conflicts, public international law, administrative law, public law, constitutional law, political philosophy, legal theory, legal & legislative drafting; and law & public policy. He is also Research Associate at Sudd Institute, South Sudan.

