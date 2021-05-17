REVENGE OR CRIMINAL KILLINGS MUST STOP

This cannot be said to be insecurity but well planned and organized crimes targeting some few individuals in revenge or personal vendettas. It is not long ago that six bodyguards of the country’s Vice President in charge of Economic Cluster were killed, pelted by bullets while on official duty. Not long ago the governor of Eastern Equatoria was held under siege and life lost on what is believed to be revenge attack or communal misunderstanding. Last week four bodyguards of the Central Equatoria governor were ambushed and killed. This is far from the killing by unknown gunmen being reported on daily basis in greater Lakes region. Security organs have been doing their work but it is also believe that some of the killing cases are organized and originate from different minds who seems not to be for peace and who are out to continue tarnishing and creating negative images of the country. They want the world to believe that this is a gun trotting country where law and order are non-existence. This should not be allowed to happen because of the risk being isolated by the regional and international community. The government through the organized security forces must come out to find the root cause of these happenings and why are the criminals or bandits targeting particular people. It cannot be a coincident but some truth and facts should be put on the table to help in curbing the gun-happy criminals who are stopping at nothing to achieve their ill objectives. There have been a lot of unwanted killings that have caused so many bloodshed among different communities. It is important to note that killings or revenge action would not solve anything but leave behind pain to those who have lost loved one. There should be dialogue at all time to solve differences not pumping guns even to innocent souls.