RETURN-Money stashed outside the country

By James Atem Kuir

Civil society group yesterday appealed to the regional governments and the international forums where funds stashed by rogue government officials and individuals are kept, to return them back to the country to assist in national development..

Rajab Mohandis the ExecutiveDirector of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) and Edmund Yakani the Executive for Community Empowerment Organization (CEPO), both leading civil society groups promoting democracy and accountability, were reacting to the news of freezing of an accounts belonging to a senior government official by a Kenyan court on alleged money laundering.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro the Minister of Cabinet Affairs had his accounts containing 460,000frozenfollowing a case filed by Kenya’s Asset Recovery Agency (ARA),on Monday this week.

The minster has denied any wrongdoing and instead blamed outside element for tarnishing his image for defending regime change, and vowed to reclaim his money back.

Mohandis said lack of accountability in the public sector had made it easy for dishonest individuals to manipulate and benefit from national resources.

He called on regional countries to help recover money taken out of the through illegal means, and asked the minister in question to prove his innocence.

“If the honourable believes that his account was wrongly frozen, he can clear his name that is what will justify his innocence.

“I think this is something that the international community needs to do with the help of international financial institutions.The world should not allow people to impoverish their citizens and allow them benefit from these resources. All resources taken out illegally should be frozen and returned back to South Sudan,” he said.

‘We are convinced that there are resources of South Sudan lying in individual bank accounts, and we want to see the region particularly and very importantly African countries but also the rest of the international community, ensuring that these resources are not used for individual benefits, these resources are frozen and channeled back to help fight poverty and humanitarian crisis that we face,” he added.

In another development over the same issue, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for progress Organization, EdmundYakanisaid that the blocking of the inconsistent accounts signaled a positive step towards fighting transnational money laundering in the region. He called on other countries within the region and beyond to seize and return public funds stolen from South Sudan to be used to address the humanitarian crisis that is raging in the country.

“I think this is a positive step towards fighting corruption, malpractice and public money laundering.

“Our appeal is that,since that money is seized by Kenyan government, ithas to be used in the best interest of South Sudanese citizen, either given for humanitarian services or given to another to deliver services for South Sudanese.

“They should move further and investigate all sources of information about banking services outside to know if some of these funds are under money laundering or any other form of corruption. I believe that this is a good practice and I wish any country across the region or globe should act the same manner,” he stressed.