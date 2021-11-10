Retirees, candidates and victims of corruption

By Malek Arol Dhieu

Retirees or retirers are corrupt individuals weaned off from the breasts of corruption either by death or relieve from public offices.Unless otherwise weaned off by death, but if weaned off by relieve, they still suckle from the breasts of corruption by using their partial powers to corruptly acquire their needs. For instance, houses of retirees are still supplied with the basic needs such as food items, clean drinking water and drugs by the companies they once had shares with. But more importantly, they still receive their pen’s tip percentages, I mean paybacks of their signatures from the organisations that passed through their offices, and any failure to cooperate leads to something stupid.How are retirees identified from the candidates and victims of corruption? If you find officials who usually warn the public and other officials of corruption, those are the most corrupt ones who have Medals of Honour incorruption. They are also identified by the manyness of their assets which they usually camouflage by registering them using their offspring’s names. Their involvement in corruption becomes much more apparent when one walks in all residential areas to identify the double or triple plots they have owned and concreted, and the number of people staying in their houses.If this identification sounds less,then leave it and travel to see the expensive universities and schools they have taken their children to and how they adequate them with all scholastic materials. Apart from the luxury cars they have bought, they can also be identified by their overstay in offices so as to consume more and more. Candidates of corruption are inspired individuals lobbying for positions in public offices. Why do I call them inspired individuals? Every lobbyist in Africa in general, and South Sudan in particular, is inspiredonly by the wealth acquired by the incumbent leaders and how they are accompanied with convoys to their offices and places of visits. These inspirations are crowned by the fact that the corrupt individuals are praised and celebrated to the core, to the real core that it salivates the candidates and makes them long for the positions. When you find lobbyists promising, they promise confidently as if they have never read or heard the Bible saying “whatever a man hides, God sees it”. Leave alone God, even a less spiritual man like me can detect what is behind their thirst for power by a smile they forge while soliciting trust from both the appointing authority and the public. Once in public offices, the first indicator of corruption is the arrival with the new office managers, private secretaries, watchmen and guards. The second indicator of corruption is the nature of employment in the offices; ofcourse, South Sudan has only two types of employmentnamely, relatival and lustful employment. Having employed relatives and concubinesin a big number, the corruption is set to take its course. The victims of corruption are the grassrootspeople and urban citizens whose services are individually consumed instead of delivering them. The services such as hospitals, schools, clean drinking water, road infrastructure, etc.are in the stomachs of corrupt individuals and the only way to vomit them out is to punish them thoroughly. Prof. PLO Lumumba once said let us not camouflage corruption by using nice names such as money laundering, embezzlement, fraud as if it is a nice game, let’s call it theft and those involved are thieves stealing on an industrial scale. Corruption hampers growth of the country and deprives the citizens of services. As South Sudan continues to follow the direction of corruption, she will always hold no position in the world of development.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.