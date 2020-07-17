Retired bishop’s comments on alcohol [Part 1]

By Akol Arop Akol

I was delighted to receive a call from a Man of God. On the 9th July 2020, my phone rang and when I picked up someone said, “Hello, good morning, am I speaking to Akol Arop?” and I replied “yes am Akol Arop.” “Okay, I am the retired Bishop of ECS and I just call you to share with you some comments concerning the article that you wrote on Juba Monitor Newspaper with a title “Drinking alcohol is affecting our generation.”

The retired Bishop spoke to me with great compliments and words of blessing. In his tone, I could understand his concern about the situation of young people going to wrong paths of life.

As it was still early morning I think he had some preparations for his certain duties and perhaps he knew I might have been preparing to go out, therefore he kindly suggested calling him back during my free time to have more discussion.

When I was free, I called him and continued our discussion. He complimented that my articles are educative as he always read them. He said that writing on raising awareness about particular problems affecting communities and educating the public is not an easy task because most people ignore ideas especially in form of writing. They may doubt where a Writer gets his information that he or she gives to the public.

Therefore, in order to convince the readers and especially for the people we are advising to stop or minimize certain anomalous things in our communities, the retired Bishop encouraged me to quote words from the Bible such that people will believe the information is from a right source.

Indeed, I even told him that most parts of my writings is religious; I have used God’s words or messages from Bible frequently in my articles. I recall when the Managing Editor of Juba Monitor called me and said my articles are inspiring because I often talked like a religious teacher or Advisor.

He even assigned me one time to cover a story at African Inland Church, a year and half back for the reason that his reporters were all sent for assignments and because I like writing about God, so the church event was covered by me.

If someone wonders why I like talking religiously or Biblically my reply would be, ‘We are all messengers of God, and we are sent to praise and glorify Him on this Earth.’ I don’t forget to repeat myself, I have been writing here on the newspaper and telling people that the Word of God doesn’t need us all to be pastors or bishops, we cannot all be in the church always, but alternatively we can praise Him in our hearts everywhere at anytime.

It is not a matter where you live, your profession or life standard; we can all be messengers of God’s news. And this is why I write here. Therefore, the one leading the congregation in church and the one leading the minds of the pubic either through writing, singing or motivational speaking and other forms are all serving humanity.

As the man of God told me to quote messages from the Bible, I have to accept his ideas and add on what I was doing to help the emotionally, socially, mentally and spiritually afflicted individuals or groups of certain people especially the young people. This part is an expression to highlight the conversation I had with the retired bishop Enock Thombe and in the next part, I will share with the readers his moral words he spoke to me particular of the issue of alcohols and drinking in our society today compared to our cultural and traditional ways of brewing and drinking alcohols.

He spoken with sympathy as a man of God, an Elder and patriotic Citizen of South Sudan who prays and wishes for the current young and the future generations will have mind and stability to enjoy the fruits of freedom