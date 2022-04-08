Retired Bishop, Governor Adil discuss education challenges

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The retired Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Yei and Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony discussed education challenges facing the communities in YeiCounty.

Bishop Hillary Luate Adeba says parents are struggling to pay the school fees of the children.

He mentions that small girls are running for marriage instead of pursuing education to improve the living standards of their parents.

Hillary believes that the people of Yei have started enjoying the social fabrics because of the relative peace witnessed in the past few months.

Adeba expressed the happiness and gratitude of the people of Yei to the government for considering the project of tarmacking the Yei-Juba-Kaya road.

He believes that the construction of the roads linking Yei to the South Sudan capital and state capital is a great gift to the citizens.

The religious leader calls for the completion of the project to ensure easy transportation of people and their goods to boost the country’s economy.

“The issue of education and the difficulty facing the communities to pay school fees and young girls running out for marriage not completing school is very challenging. Our social fabrics are beginning to enjoy the relative peace in Yei. We are saying that this is very great because our people are moving forward. This time they are expecting the rain to start and increase food production. We also told the governor to share with the president that the people of Yei are very happy with the president for the gift of road construction. The people of Yei are very grateful to the president and government for giving out the gift of the road and we hope that it will be completed properly,” The retired Bishop appealed.

Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony lauded the religious leader’s continued efforts in the propagation of the gospel of Jesus Christ

He encouraged the clerics to speak consistently and openly with the holdout groups in condemning their activities against the local population which is slowing down the state’s progress.

The two leaders were briefing the media after their meeting on Tuesday at the state secretariat in Juba