Restaurants ordered to operate on takeaway basis

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The government has ordered closure of all the restaurants, bars, night clubs and tea places across the country as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

However, restaurants are allowed to operate on takeaway services in a fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

While South Sudan continues to be virus free, the government has also ceased the operations of all night clubs, bars and tea points effective Tuesday over coronavirus preparedness, a move they said will safeguard natives.

Dr. Makur Matur Kariom, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health told reporters in Juba that the directives were decided by High Level Taskforce for COVID-19 to safeguard the residents.

He said the measures must be adhered to and observed accordingly by everyone across the country.

“All bars, night clubs, and tea places have been ordered to close with immediate effect. Restaurants may only be allowed for take away services until 6:00pm,” Dr. Koryom explained after a High Level meeting.

Dr. Matur said the reinforcement of the order will remain in place for roughly 40 days depending on the evolution of the deadly pandemic.

The FVP Dr. Riek Machar, who is also the deputy chair of the high Level Taskforce on COVID-19 met members of the business community to discuss how the market and prices were to be addressed.

In a related development, the sporting events including all the traditional games, especially wrestling have also been barred by the authorities during this critical time.

Traditional dances and weddings are also banned; perhaps any funeral rite will only be limited to immediate members according to the new measures.

Lado Lukak, Representative of the Business Community during the meeting affirmed they were going to meet with the presidency and other key business personnel to see how the residents could be compromised over price fluctuation.

Lack of basic commodities and essential products in South Sudan’s market may threaten lives since Uganda has partially closed her border with South Sudan.

South Sudan is a landlocked country that depends primarily on basic commodities from outside especially from the neighboring Uganda, Kenya and Sudan.

But due to coronavirus escalation in the Region, all the exits and entries from neighboring countries into South Sudan have been suspended.