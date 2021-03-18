Respect Peace Promoters

By Akol Arop Akol

There are many young people outside there campaigning for peace. Before sleeping they pray that God bless His people and bring lasting peace to South Sudan as well as they wake up, they also pray and go out to work under hot sunshine with aim of making their lives better and build the country.

They write, draw and keep talking for the sake of peace. Let no one see them like mad people. If they are restless and concerned about the welfare of their country, they have to be respected. When I talk about respect, it means when a young person shares ideas with you (as a VIP or an elder) you should not ignore just because he is young. A trained brain is always matured and capable of big imaginations. When youth walk with projects seeking for a help, they need to be valued and encouraged with moral advice and give them the necessary support they need.

Provided that they are not working for their personal gains, we have to treat them with value and give recognition. What they are doing by involving the community leadership, doing entrepreneurship and carrying out campaigns is not only for their own good. Their contributions are tools for transformation of our communities that are affected by conflicts, diseases, hunger and other disasters such as flood.

There are many strong patriotic youth who dream of a better South Sudan which they are now working for as Academicians, musicians, politicians and in other areas. They are making sure their talents and knowledge are used vitally to change South Sudan.

However, there comes a time or a situation when these youth are seen like beggars or competitors with elderly leaders. Once they want to find where the problems are and find amicable solutions, they are misunderstood and discouraged.

Will it not be better if industries, carpentry enterprises, vocational training centers, and schools are setup for the youth to empower them? They can do better when shown what to do, but the challenge is that we are not helping them up. When no good school, fees, jobs and freedom, we can’t expect them to stand up against poverty, illiteracy and injustice.

What do they need? They need good security to participate in their country affairs. They need skills that can enable them create something that generates money for a living. They also need forums where they can come together to interact and share their ideas. This is what they are doing today, by setting up Businesses and organizations to empower the fellow youth and other vulnerable people in their communities. They are raising awareness to stop violence, child abuse and encourage education as the only way for a better life.

Despite lack of support, they still didn’t give up. Today we have many youth in music, modeling, entrepreneurship, founding initiatives for awareness and empowerment. We must respect them because they are peace agents and pioneers of change. A better South Sudan will be built by them. Let’s support them to fulfill their plans.