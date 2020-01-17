RESPECT FOR OPINION IS A MUST PROFESSIONAL CALLING

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

In my 34 plus years in journalism, l have always respected the opinion and views of other professional colleagues and the public alike for the continuity of freedom of expression. At no time have l ever questioned such feelings except when face to face with reality to out-do or understand the other side of the story. This is healthy and acceptable. But what is not acceptable are innuendoes driven by self-determined ego which only reflect in the feeling of an or individuals. I am of the skull and class to understand my subject very well before passing it for public consumption. There are two things which one has to understand clearly. It is said that there are those who live in sugarcane plantation but go out to hunt because they do not know the sweetness of the plantation they are leaving behind. The second one is “ not finding an era is an era itself” What do all means to the readership of this column. It simply means that there are people hell-bent not to believe that something good can happen in this country. They see any positive step as “wild fire” which cannot be put off whatever it takes. While it is not in my class to name names or mention people by their names good or bad, the truth is some people could not believe that this country can be rated in the top list expected to achieve the impossible according to them. They believe this country must and should continue to remain where it is and should not make any step forward to improve the economy. They even question the source and author of the report. While they have their coats cut to their size. They must live within reach and reality that it is not their wish and the wish of the majority to remain stagnant without any move to change their lives and that of their kith and kin. It is always said that a journey of a thousand kilometres starts with one step. Who has the authenticity to question the Bretton Woods Brothers reports which originates from their own sources and passed for public for consumption. When these same people make negative statements the likes of those running to face books are not there or seen. It time some people grew-up and stop criticizing others for just the sake of being in the limelight. I have never heard the world-over where one chose a rich mother to be his/her mother because of being poor. One has to stand with a mother. There are people, now l can agree with some insiders that they are walking and talking the language of some hidden masters. They want this country to remain in the dark even when light is shining at the end of the tunnel. This should not be the case and those bent to this direction should be told off because they are distractors and disgrace to the development of the country. Using social media platform or any other questionable means to reach audience for attention is in itself questionable. Correction and positive critical opinions can only help shape the destination without applying these innuendoes with negative reproach.