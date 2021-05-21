RESPECT CITY BY-LAWS FOR JUBA TO BE CLEAN

There is no country which can operate without following the laws as outlined in the constitution. Therefore, a City like Juba has its by-laws drawn from the local authority act which must be obeyed by all residents and those using its services. The City Hall fathers under the mayor Kalisto Lado Faustino Nyigilo Wani promised to have a clean city with conducive environment to residents, but some business players are trying to sabotage the move. The case of Sharimarahaba area comes to light where yesterday shopkeepers, mostly of foreign origins, defied the council order to keep the road clear of heavy truck and stop displaying goods in the verandas outside the shops. It is an order to tame the unorderly situation which persist not only in the area but other parts of the city. It is even worrying that these business people have been allocated designated areas where trucks are supposed to be parked for safety and decongestions of unruly parking in residential areas. Most of these traders are well aware that in their countries of origin such orders are adhered to and heavy penalties imposed where they are not carried out. Juba and the country have welcomed every individual with honest undertaking that is meant to uplift the economic standard of all but this does not give an open hand to disobey the country’s laws and order. All residents, particularly, the business community should join hands and help the council in making the city clean and habitable. This can only be possible if and when every resident adhered to the council laws and rules. Mayor Kalisto has plans. Hopefully the plans should not end in the shelves of the council offices to be covered with dusts in the long run like the previous office holders. Every resident foreign or local must abide by the by-laws managing the council.