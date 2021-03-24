jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 24th, 2021
Editorial

RESOLVE STANDOFF BETWEEN THE ISLAMIC COUNCIL AND TRADERS

Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

By Elia Joseph Loful (Guest)

It is quite annoying to hear that traders at Konyokonyo Market are feeling deep agony as Islamic Council of South Sudan imposed heavy rental levies upon them. For God’s sake, if the public may ask, between City Council and Islamic Council, who is sincerely in-charge of Konyo konyok public market? According to the views of the traders reported by media houses, traders carrying businesses at the so-called areas are controlled by the Islamic Council, they have been stranded and hopeless due to the new orders given to them by the Body. I think those traders are innocent and such orders should have not been imposed on them. The issue of that portion of market near Konyo konyok Bus Park should have been addressed by City Council leaving traders alone. The Council should resolve their matter with the City Council through the court rather than creating havoc and hypertension to the traders who are struggling to sustain their lives amidst this economic hardship. The Islamic Council should be patient to settle the issue in the court instead of harassing the traders. Secondly, to whom does that portion of market belong, is it for individuals or under the municipal council? Who is who as wrangle continues up to this juncture since it was heard last year? According to the statement issued by the council, it seems some disputed places at the mentioned vicinity have been personalized and as such it has created a bitter tension between Juba City Council and the Islamic Council. As a result of this case, traders are becoming the victims of the circumstances. For such disagreements I suggest the Islamic Council should give freedom to the traders to carryout their business activities without any further interruptions. Thirdly, the City Council should quickly intervene to settle the stalemate amicably such that traders can have peace of mind to deliver services to the public. Harsh warnings given to such innocent group may negatively affect them.

The traders are not the cause of what might have transpired between Islamic Council and City Council of South Sudan who demand what they know they may have right and deserve to own the properties said therein. This case should be settled such that there is peace in the market.

