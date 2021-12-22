Residents urged to be vigilant among refugees during festival

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Adjumani Resident District Commissioner Mr. Taban Data Peter has urged the populace to be very careful and vigilant while in busy places, especially during the very season of Christmas to avoid endangering their lives to any risk.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor Taban appreciated all the South Sudanese for being busy as they approached the Christmas period and urged them to be alert.

“I want to appreciate the people of Pagirinya, Boroli and other refugees in different settlements for working so hard in this festive season,’’ he expressed.

The Resident District Commissioner further appealed to all the drivers and Boda -Boda riders in Adjumani town to always be mindful about road safety to avoid road accidents.

“Please road users especially Boda-Boda, you be mindful of your life,’’ he added.

He stated that following the closure of the schools in Uganda for about two years which had greatly left negative impacts on the school-age-going children, many have fallen victims to early pregnancies and marriages that become a challenge for their parents not to deny any opportunity for their children to go back to school when the schools reopen in January 2022.