Residents receiveCovid-19 preventive items

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

Residents in Shirikat on Thursday, received facemasks, soaps and washing containers from Concern Citizens Health Awareness Organization as a move to fight Covid-19 in Rejaf County.

During the occasion, Dhieu Malual Deng the founder of the Concern Citizens Health Awareness Organization stated that their aim is to fight Covid-19 and other diseases such as cholera.

“My people, coronavirus is real and I need you to use these materials to protect yourself from the virus,” Malual said.

He explained to the residents that their organization will continue to give the little it has to the vulnerable groups in Shirikat residential area to protect them from contracting the virus.

“We shall continue to give these little to the few vulnerableuntil we get enough to distribute to many households,”he said.

Malual cautioned the residents to be serious during rainy season, keep their homes clean and maintain personal hygiene.

“Our main purpose for being here is to aware you and give you knowledge on how to protect yourself,” he added.

Mr. Malual called on the residents in Shirikat to follow all the guidelines; such as social distancing, constant handwash, frequent wearing of facemask among others as directed by the Ministry of Health.

Dhieu Bul Goch, a member of the team urged the residents not to term coronavirus as Chinese virus citing that corona can kill South Sudanese too.

“As you continue to do your normal activities such as farming, keep in mindall the protective measures, we are telling you today in order to protect yourself, your family and your neighbours,” he said.

He directed the residents to put on their facemasks every time and avoid touching their nose with unwashed hands, adding frequent wearing of facemasks may reduce chances of contracting the virus.

Mr. David Mamer, who represented the residents stressed that their area have many challenges such as lack of clean drinking water andfew latrines.

“Iam calling this particular organization and other organizations to give a helping hand to the residents around shirikat in order to fight this coronavirus together,”he appealed.