Residents in Yei call for peaceful celebration of Independence Day

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

The citizens of Yei River County called for peaceful celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Independence of South Sudan with maximum security protection.

Expressing their views to Juba Monitor in an interview, headmen of Jigomoni One Residential Area, Emma Banja, said the Independence should be celebrated peacefully despite challenges.

“I want to see that our independence is celebrated in a peaceful manner with love and unity among people. We should respect ourselves. I believe that this 10th anniversary celebration will be successful. I am asking all the security organs to protect the citizens during the celebration. Let the youths be taken care of because they are the future of the nation,” Banja appealed.

Asunta Wasuk, another citizen of Simba Residential Area stressed that truth must be spoken to citizens during the Independence celebration as people are going through many challenges.

“I want to call our leaders during this 10th anniversary celebration to speak the truth to the women of this country who have been suffering since the onset of the crisis in the country. We don’t want to be deceived but we need protection from the government. We are not having freedom because the children we give birth to are not benefiting because they are killed,” she