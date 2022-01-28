Residents flee Baidit Payam in Bor County after fatal attacks

By Deng Ghai Deng

Hundreds of residents of Baidit Payam in Bor County of Jonglei state are fleeing the area to Bor town after a fatal attack according to the authorities.

Jacob Maut Ajak, the deputy Coordinator of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in Bor County said team of their office have gone to evaluate the area with the hope for aids for the displaced people.

“We have not yet started registering the number of displaced people but we went to assess the place. We have observed that hundreds of the people are evacuating the area. We are in coordination with aid agencies and I hope they will deliver some assistance.” Ajak said.

Tuong Majok the Acting Governor of Jonglei state said more than 30 people including men, women and children were killed, two dozen others were injured and 26-hundred head of cattle were stolen after a group of armed young men suspected of being from the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area attacked Bor County on Sunday.

Earlier this month, authorities in Jonglei state convinced a large number of Lou Nuer young men who intended to carry out revenge attacks in the Greater Pibor Area to return to Jonglei state.

Majok said authorities in Jonglei were disappointed and may not persuade armed youth in their area from carrying out revenge attacks in Pibor.

“Last year, the Lou Nuer youth of about 5,000 youth were about to move to Greater Pibor for attack Because we knew where those youth were mobilizing, we engaged the chiefs and commissioners on the ground and whoever who may have influenced over the youth, we involved them until youth accepted our calls and came back. By this time, I will not assure any media or anyone in the republic of South Sudan that we will be in control of the youth again because it’s like we are using peace as a burden to them.” Majok said

Lokali Amea, the chief Administrator for the Greater Pibor Administrative Area condemned the attack in Bor County and said he was not aware of any planned attacks by young men from his area.

“I condemn what happened and I want to tell them that they are sorry for what happened. These doings cannot take us ahead both in greater Pibor and Jonglei. We need to sit down because if we support what the youth are doing, our civilians will finish themselves. We as leaders are like fish, if there is no water the fish cannot survive. We cannot be leaders if they finish themselves.” Amea said

Cattle raids, child abductions and reprisal killings are a common occurrence in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Area.

In March 2020, a community-led goodwill agreement was signed by communities in Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative area at a peace conference in Uror County. Traditional leaders, women, youth and cattle camp leaders attended the conference and discussed compensation for lives lost and the return of abducted women and children.