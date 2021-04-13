jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 13th, 2021
Editorial

RESHUFFLES IN GOV’T IS HEALTHY

Odongo Odoyo

TROPICAL COMMENTARY

With Wecnyin Turic Bol (Guest)

The recent change of guards in Ministry of Defense and others maybe a good gesture to the country and particularly the demurrer who want the services the most. Being the youngest nation on earth with the highest numbers of Generals and discorded armies need proper resetting and according of professional skills and knowledge to the security sector for an effective delivery to the country. On Saturday when the President fired and appointed government Officials, it caused a mixed reaction that tantamount to a cocktail of the day. Discussions from the tea places took to the stage with zeal and curiosity. Of course, the families and relatives to the relived officials condemned the move by the President and termed it as unfairness coming from the zenith of powers in the land, and others celebrated it with all styles. The ongoing communal clashes in the states and insecurity on the major Highways call for a reform within the security apparatus to intervene and curtail the already affected predicament. This could be the reason as to why the appointing authority made such an action. A prerogative bestowed on him alone.The urgent reforms and immediate attention expected from the appointed individuals in the security docket and doctrines should be visible and must be felt by all. The issue of insecurity threat should be a past tale as people of this country need arcadian atmosphere where they can grow socio-economically as this contributes to the nation building. There is no doubt that a change is inevitable however, it demands all citizens to put hands on the decks and work together to enhance prosperity and spirit of nationalism. On a special note, people must embrace any changes whether coming from the presidency or from citizens because with such tolerance, flexibility is the best value which officials should enfold instead of firing back or pointing fingers at the individuals. The replaced officials should be different from others who usually create nuisance when relieved from their positions and cooperate with the government and the appointed officials for service delivery to the country. Last Sunday late evening I had a chance of roaming in Juba City and later explored the outskirts of the town, it was a best feeling seeing people happily seated at road sides and enjoying food and drinks with peace of mind, this should continue and the government should be acknowledged for restoring calmness in the city.

