jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
HomeNewsRepair of Juba Bridge to be completed within 30 days
News

Repair of Juba Bridge to be completed within 30 days

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The renovation of Juba Bridge is set to be completed in about 30 days, the Site Advisor for Mabey Bride has confirmed

Since last year, part of the bridge was closed due to damage on parts of super structure holding the bride.

Alan Pearson, the Site Advisor of Mabey Bride-the company rehabilitating the bridge told Juba Monitor that the work on the bridge was progressing well and said would be completed as soon as possible.

He said they were currently dismantling the parts that were bending towards the river

“We are doing about 50 meters a day to dismantle but I am hoping that we will finish soon,” he said

Moses Majak, one of the Engineers from Mabey Bride said their work was going well but the continuous movement of the vehicles and people in the other side of the bridge was slowing their work.

“There was a lot of jam which disturb us. Whenever we finish, we have to wait for almost one hour for the cars to cross the bridge because there is no way people can pass,” Majak said.

When completed, Majak said the government should control movement of heavy trucks from using the bridge saying some of the vehicles were overloaded.

In September last year, the Minister of Roads and Bridges banned heavy trucks carrying sand and aggregate from crossing the bridge but the order was largely disregarded.

Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

SILENCE On ministerial appointments worrying

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon and Nema Juma Edmund Yakani The silence by the parties on the appointment of the ministers and State Governors begs questions about the fate of the formation of the Unity Government. Two civil society organizations and a women’s representative yesterday expressed concern over the delayed appointments and claimed the country was put on hold of essential services to the people who were anxiously waiting for the completion of the unity government formation. Rajab Mohandis, Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) and Edmund Yakani,...
News

Archbishop Lukudu calls for calm in Church

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Opio Jackson Archbishop emeritus Paulino Lukudu Loro has called for calm and restraint from violence and hostility in the Church. This comes after the violence that took place on Sunday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kotor after the announcement for the installation of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as new Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese. Addressing the press at his residence in Juba yesterday, Lukudu who doubled as the Apostolic Administrator said he was saddened by the news of the incident that happened on Sunday at St Theresa’s Parish Kator. “I urge...
News

It’s time for action-Nunu tells women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) Acting Secretary General Jema Nunu Kumba has challenged her fellow women not to be intimated by men and continue to demand for their rights. She said women have continued to face challenges since the struggle for the independence and after the war broke out in the country in 2013. Speaking during International Women’s Day celebration under the theme “each for equal to implement 35 per cent for Affirmative action for peace and development” Nunu said that women should be ready to...
News

Madi community, IDPs reconciled

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kabaka Quintous Madi community of Nimule, internally displaced persons and the soldiers in Pageri of Eastern Equatoria State have reconciled to live together. The resolution came during a three-day peace forum that concluded on Friday last week and funded by the government of the United Kingdom. The forum was meant to finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing the locals, the IDPs and support the return of the refugees. Indigenous people in Pageri have frequently accused the IDPs for forcefully occupying their houses and also faulted soldiers for...
error: Content is protected !!