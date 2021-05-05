jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
A foot for thought

Reopening of schools is welcome

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Students in South Sudan are very happy with the reopening of public schools in the country. It was not their will to stay home for the period of one year; schools were closed down because of Coronavirus Pandemic around the world.  We need to thank God for protecting us in the country up to this moment. Even if many people died of COVID-19 but some of us are still alive, we need to continue living and educating our children who are the future of this country.

A period of one year has been too much for them to stay idle in the house but some presents tried their best to keep their children busy with other activities. That helps them to stay up to this time and resume schools in the country. Within this period of one year, many girls were impregnated; others are now young mothers. I hope it was not a forced marriage so that their parents allow them to go back to school in the near future. We need to encourage girls to continue with their learning because at the end they will contribute positively to the development of this country.

The culture that girls are not allowed to study is hindering their progress, it should be eliminated. So that it opens rooms for them to continue with education. There are issues of paying school fees, I know the challenges teachers are facing, but let them not demand too much money from parents to pay because of economic crisis.

The most important is how to overcomethe economic crisis to allow people progress in their work. Parents should take care of children to reduce street children and crimes in the country.  I hope there won’t be another lockdown in the country for easy life.  As children start classes, they should continue normally. The experiences people had is enough. With the power of God, thereshouldn’t be another problems that would stop children continued education.

On the other hand, teachers’ salaries should be improved to encourage them do better work. I hope this situation of economic crisis will change;so that everybody live positive life in the country. Otherwise, without education in the country, there is no development and bright future.

May God bless us all.

