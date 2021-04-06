jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
HomeNewsReopening of schools awaits cabinet approval
News

Reopening of schools awaits cabinet approval

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Nema Juma/Yiep Joseph

Schools are set to reopen countrywide if a proposal tabled before the cabinet by the Ministry of General Education is endorsed and approved.

Inside sources confirmed that the proposal was tabled before the cabinet by Minister Awut Deng Acuil and was to be deliberated on with preventive measures on coronavirus fully observed.  Minister Acuil in consultation with her Health counterpart if approved will ensure the safety of the school children were properly and fully observed.

Reaction from different parts of the country supported the move saying the current crop of school going children had wasted almost one full year and were eager to be back in classes.

Efforts to get the Minister and the National Taskforce on COVID-19 were futile by press time. However, it was leant that the proposal could come on table for deliberation “possibly” this week.

On 20th March 2020, the government announced the suspension of classes in all the schools and the universities due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Both the public and private universities were ordered to close with immediate effect from the above date as stated by the head of taskforce who is also the head for service cluster, HE Abdelbagi Akol Ayii.

You Might Also Like

News

TRAGEDY-Archbishop Lukuduis dead

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir/ Emelda Siama John Prominent religious leader, retired Catholic Archbishop of Juba Diocese, Paulino Lukudu Loro has passed on at the age of 81 in Nairobi-Kenyayesterday. Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, the Catholic Archbishop of the Diocese of Juba announced the demise of the former archbishop of Juba Diocese in a statement yesterday. Bishop Ameyu eulogized the fallen clergy asa “star that ceaselessly shines over the church and nation for well over thirty years” and said his death was “the saddest news of my entire life time.”...
News

Two shot dead along Juba-Mundri road

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander At least two people have been confirmed dead and two cars ruined in a deadly ambush along Juba-Mundri road Western Equatoria State, authorities of Mundri East County confirmed. Margaret Fozia Emmanuel the Mundri East County Commissioner revealed that the incident happened on Sunday morning between Bagi and Witto. “It was on Sunday in the morning some vehicles coming from those ends of Bar El-Ghazal region to Juba were ambushed between ’Bagi and Witto, in that incident one person was shot dead and another one injured but...
News

Road ambushes alarming

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander The South Sudan National Police Service SSNPS Deputy and acting Police spokesperson Col. James Dak, said despite peaceful Easter celebration in the country, road ambushes remained the biggest security hazard to the country’s regime. “Easter celebration was peacefully enjoyed althoughfew cases of niggas in the areas like Seiria Battery, and other parts of Juba were reported but police managed to control them,” Col. Dak revealed. Col. Dak added “The only thing that have caused havoc and very headwind to the regime was the road ambushes along...
error: Content is protected !!