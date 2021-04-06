Reopening of schools awaits cabinet approval

By Nema Juma/Yiep Joseph

Schools are set to reopen countrywide if a proposal tabled before the cabinet by the Ministry of General Education is endorsed and approved.

Inside sources confirmed that the proposal was tabled before the cabinet by Minister Awut Deng Acuil and was to be deliberated on with preventive measures on coronavirus fully observed. Minister Acuil in consultation with her Health counterpart if approved will ensure the safety of the school children were properly and fully observed.

Reaction from different parts of the country supported the move saying the current crop of school going children had wasted almost one full year and were eager to be back in classes.

Efforts to get the Minister and the National Taskforce on COVID-19 were futile by press time. However, it was leant that the proposal could come on table for deliberation “possibly” this week.

On 20th March 2020, the government announced the suspension of classes in all the schools and the universities due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Both the public and private universities were ordered to close with immediate effect from the above date as stated by the head of taskforce who is also the head for service cluster, HE Abdelbagi Akol Ayii.