REMOVE ALL GUNS FROM THE WRONG HANDS

Guns in the right hands are used for the protection and the security of people and the country. Guns in the wrong hands end up killing or destroying that they are meant to protect. Some individuals with these guns do not follow the required laws and orders of owning or having these arms in their possession or custody. Cases of careless usage and threats to life of innocent members of the public has continued unabated by these people. There must be a stop to the use of arms. Guns should be used in cases of necessary threat to life or the country not to be turned into playing toys that can be used any time. The law is very clear on this and that law must be respected. The gun shots on Monday this week is just another reminder of the power of owning a gun and using it without proper reason(s). There must be a reason and a good one for that matter to use the arm in one’s possession. The disarmament program that has been going on should be supported so that only controlled and accountable arms remained in that hands of the right people. It is understood that the exercise may not take a short time but whatever it is, the key areas of disarmament should be identified and prioritized. There were also voluntary disarmaments which should be carried out with proper public awareness to make sure why the guns should only belong to those authorized to own them. There must be a beginning of everything required in one’s life before coming to an end. Guns are dangerous to the public and there is no shortcut but only to get them out of the wrong or unauthorized hands. This is one way of ensuring the general security and protection of the larger population. Let all guns in the wrong hands be surrendered to the authorities with the remaining accounted for properly.