Remember the kiss of Pope Francis on feet for peace, Activist

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) is strongly urging the conflicting parties to stop violence and remember the kiss of Pope Francis on their feet for peace.

CEPO will also launch a peace campaignaiming at mobilizing citizens’ voices for peace and citizens support for the Rome peace talks and genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS.

On 11th April, 2019 in Vatican, Pope Francis in a dramatic gesture, knelt to kiss the feet of South Sudan’s leaders as he urged them to not return to a civil war.

After a close watch of theleaders’ response to Pope Francis’ call for peace through kissing feet and following the renewed armed violence among the factions of the SPLA-IO and the behaviors of preconditioning for returning for Rome Peace Talks.

The Executive Director forCommunity Empowerment for Progress Organization Edmund Yakani is taking this opportunity to inform the public that it is launching a peace campaign called “Remember Pope Francis feet kiss for peace” under the theme of “I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward. There will be many problems but they will not overcome us”.

Yakani revealed that this peace campaign is aiming at mobilizing citizens’ voices for peace and citizens support for the Rome peace talks and genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS. Our leaders in 2022 have to stand up to their primary responsibility for making peace to prevail in South Sudan

“It is time for political attitudes for peace than amplifying and championing violence. We are tired of violence and we are calling our leaders to give peace a chance.

Yakani also revealed that CEPO will be commemorating the 11th April of every year as “Pope Francis feet kiss for Peace in South Sudan’sDay”

On boxingday, Clashes erupted among the rivalling factions of Sudan People’s Liberation Army In Opposition (SPLA-IO) forces under First Vice President and breakout faction of SPLA-IO Kit-Gwang Faction under former SPLA-IO Chief of Staff, General Simon Gatwech.