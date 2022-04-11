By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment, Progress Organization called on the general public to remember Pope Francis kiss for Peace.

Over the weekend, CEPO marked the third anniversary of His Holiness Pope Francis’ kiss on South Sudan leaders’ feet.

Edmund Yakani said that the campaign is rolling out from 11th April, 2022 till the 9th July 2022 across the country. The purpose of the campaign is to encourage the leaders to translate Pope Francis Kiss into real peace for the citizens of South Sudan

“This offers us an opportunity for calling our leaders to take primary responsibility of making peace and stability to prevail in the country. The citizens of South Sudan have suffered a lot from violence. It is time for the citizens to feel peace and stability through the Kiss of His Holiness Pope Francis,”

He added that remember Pope Francis Kiss for Peace campaign will be an opportunity of mobilizing the citizens for the massive reception for the joint visit of His Holiness Pope Francis and Archbishop of Centenary to South Sudan from 5th to 7th July, 2022. This should be a blessing to the country for realization of peace and stability.

“Our assessment of the His Holiness Kiss on our leaders’ feet is, our leaders have not honored the kiss of His Holiness Pope Francis on their feet. Rome Peace is dragging and the implementation of the R-ARCSS is slow and below expectation. The country will witness continuous peace events through the Remember Pope Francis Kiss for peace campaigns. These will amplify voices for peace and success of the Rome Peace process between the government and the parties’ non-signatory to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,”