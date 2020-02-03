REMAINS Nineteen days to formation of unity gov’t

By: Morris Dogga

If the new Transitional Government is to be formed on 22nd of February 2020 as agreed by the extension, then there are only 19 days left until the big day.

President Salva Kiir and Opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar agreed last year to delay the formation of the new transitional government for 100 days.

This was the second time they have delayed the formation of the new government that was supposed to be formed on 12 November 2019.

The parties cited that the conditions were not favorable for the formation of the coalition government.

As the February 22 deadline looms, the parties are rushing against time to finalize the outstanding tasks, including the training, screening and deployment of the joint force as agreed in the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

The Joint Defense Board (JDB) has already moved the thousands of Joint forces to the cantonment sites for the training, but there have been reports of shortages of water, food, utensils, and lack of enough food for the soldiers.

There have also been reports that most of the cantonments sites are lacking enough tents for the soldiers.

The deadlock on the number of states and their boundaries is still unresolved. Sudan people’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) leader Dr. Riek Machar who was in Juba last Month did not agree with President Salva Kiir on the states issues.

The South African Vice President mediating between the parties on the number of States proposed that the issue be taken to an arbitration court, but the move was rejected by the SPLM-IO and the South Sudan opposition Alliance.

A series of high level meetings were slated for this week in Juba.

The IGAD special Envoy Ismail Wais is set to meet with the other political parties and other stakeholders on the number of states and boundaries.

President Salva Kiir traveled to South Africa last week to meet his counterpart Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the progress on the implementation of the agreement.

In the second week of February, the high level Ad- hoc committee on South Sudan (Chad, Nigeria, Algeria Rwanda and South Africa) known as the C5 are expected to meet in Addis Ababa over the implementation of the peace agreement.